Falcons have unusual preseason plan for Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons took the unusual step of drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the top ten when they already have a veteran starter at the position. Now, it looks like their handling of Penix in the preseason is also going to look a bit unorthodox.

Penix did not play at all in Atlanta’s second preseason game on Saturday, with Taylor Heinicke and John Paddock splitting quarterback duties instead. Seeing as how Penix is expected to serve as the backup for the entire season, that came as a big surprise to many.

After the game, Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters that Penix did not play because the organization saw enough from him in the first preseason game. He also suggested that Penix would not play in the third and final preseason game either.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on sitting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.: "Mike showed us last week enough that we don't have to play him again in the preseason." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) August 17, 2024

It’s certainly a unique route to go if you’re the Falcons. One would have expected them to want to get Penix some game reps, since he probably won’t see any during regular season action unless there’s an injury or a blowout. Perhaps they are worried about Penix facing the same fate as JJ McCarthy, but one would think the Falcons would want the rookie to garner some experience wherever he can get it.

Penix was a surprise pick at No. 8 overall, and he went 9/16 for 104 yards in his preseason debut. That is apparently all we will see of him for now.