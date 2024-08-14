 Skip to main content
JJ McCarthy to miss entire rookie season due to injury

August 14, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
JJ McCarthy on the practice field

Aug 2, 2024; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up during practice at Vikings training camp in Eagan, MN. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy underwent surgery on Wednesday to address a knee injury, and the rookie is now being ruled out for the entire 2024 season.

McCarthy underwent a full meniscus repair, according to multiple reports. As a result, he will not be able to play at all this season.

The Vikings revealed on Tuesday that McCarthy had suffered a torn meniscus, but there was no way of knowing how long the former Michigan star would be out until he underwent surgery. Doctors can sometimes trim the meniscus, which allows players to return sooner. In McCarthy’s case, a full repair was deemed the best option.

McCarthy had been in a battle for a starting job with Sam Darnold, though it sounded like the veteran had the upper hand. Darnold will now enter the season as the Vikings’ starter.

Things got more interesting after Minnesota’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. McCarthy overcame an early interception in the game to finish 11/17 for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. Had he continued to play well in the Vikings’ next two preseason games, head coach O’Connell probably would have had a tougher decision to make.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick this year. McCarthy’s knee injury is the latest blow in a brutal string of bad luck for the team.

JJ McCarthyMinnesota Vikings
