Falcons coach offers explanation for failed final play against Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons were criticized over what turned out to be their final offensive playcall in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Raheem Morris has offered an explanation for the decision.

The Falcons had the ball and were trailing the Chiefs 22-17 with under a minute left at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Facing 4th-and-inches at the Kansas City 12-yard line and needing a first down to keep the game alive, the Falcons ran a sweep with running back Bijan Robinson. The Chiefs were all over the call and stuffed Robinson in the backfield to effectively end the game.

Running back Tyler Allgeier had been stopped on 3rd-and-1, so the Falcons obviously thought they could catch the Chiefs off-guard with a sweep play. Many felt Atlanta would have been better off having Kirk Cousins run a quarterback sneak. Morris said on Monday that Cousins’ lack of mobility was a factor in the playcall.

“I don’t think Kirk is one of the more mobile guys, regardless of the Achilles (injury),” Morris told reporters.

Morris also said the decision to run a sweep with Robinson was “very much collaborative” and not one person’s call.

A quarterback does not need to be mobile for a QB sneak, so that was a poor excuse from Morris. Heck, few quarterbacks in NFL history were more effective with the sneak play than Tom Brady. The Falcons clearly just thought they could outsmart Kansas City with a surprising playcall. Had it worked, they would have been praised for it.

Cousins has faced questions this season about whether he is fully recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered last year. It would not be a surprise if the Falcons were trying to protect their quarterback on 4th-and-inches, even if Morris is not going to admit it.