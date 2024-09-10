Falcons coach answers big question about Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins looked so rusty in his debut with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday that many wondered if he is truly healthy, and head coach Raheem Morris has since addressed those concerns.

Cousins went just 16/26 for 155 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the Falcons’ 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game was the first for Cousins since he tore his Achilles in Week 8 last year. Cousins looked extremely stiff in the pocket, almost like he was afraid to move around too much.

Morris was asked on Monday if Cousins is feeling any lingering effects of his Achilles surgery.

“I feel like Kirk is healthy,” Morris said, via the Falcons’ official website. “He’s been healthy since he’s been here, since he’s been back.”

Morris added that there were restrictions on Cousins during training camp but said the 36-year-old veteran was a “full-go” by the team training camp ended.

One stat about how the Falcons ran their offense was particularly alarming. The team worked almost exclusively from the pistol or shotgun, which many took as an indication that Cousins could not move around effectively.

Interesting note from @ESPNStatsInfo: The Falcons were in pistol or shotgun on 96% of their snaps today. Of the 22 snaps out of shotgun, the Falcons had 0 designed runs. Of the 26 snaps out of pistol, the Falcons ran the ball on 81% of their plays. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 9, 2024

The Falcons were obviously confident enough in Cousins’ physical condition that they gave him a $180 million contract during the offseason. It is impossible to judge Cousins based on his first game back from a major injury, but that obviously is not what Falcons fans were hoping to see in Week 1.

With first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. patiently waiting behind Cousins, there will be even more pressure on the veteran to quickly find his footing in Atlanta.