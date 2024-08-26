Former Falcons WR gets cut by Ravens

Russell Gage will soon be on the market for teams looking to add a wide receiver.

Gage was one of several players not on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. We later found out that’s because he was being cut by the AFC North team.

Gage is best known for the big seasons he had with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and 2021. He averaged 69 catches for 778 yards and 8 touchdowns over that two-year span.

In 2022, Gage had 51 catches for 426 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Gage suffered a torn patellar tendon during training camp last year and missed the entire 2023 season.

One issue for Gage is that the 28-year-old missed a lot of practice after signing on Aug. 6.

Ravens WR Russell Gage (6) hasn’t been able to practice much since signing a few weeks ago. An important week as he vies for a spot on the 53. pic.twitter.com/A9J1dWNI7c — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 19, 2024

Gage may now look to join a practice squad as he hopes to be signed elsewhere.