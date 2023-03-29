Falcons sign 6-time Pro Bowl player

The Atlanta Falcons have signed a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman to help bolster their front seven.

Calais Campbell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Campbell, 36, spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has made the Pro Bowl six times, including every year from 2017-2020. Campbell was also named a First-team All-Pro in 2017.

Campbell was productive with the Ravens last season. He had 36 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 14 games.

Though the Falcons are not considered a playoff contender, Campbell should step into a huge leadership role with them.