Report: Falcons receiving trade inquiries about Pro Bowl player

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly received trade interest in one of their former Pro Bowl players ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

Multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons to inquire about the availability of tight end Kyle Pitts, Jordan Schultz of FOX reported on Friday.

While the Falcons would prefer to keep Pitts, it sounds like they are at least open to listening to offers.

Sources: Multiple teams have reached out to the #Falcons about the availability of TE Kyle Pitts.



Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him — but I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks. pic.twitter.com/smNLgOcBow — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2025

Pitts has not lived up to expectations since Atlanta drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021. Though, the former Florida star has had to deal with erratic quarterback play through much of his four NFL seasons.

Pitts finished with 47 catches, 602 yards and 4 touchdowns after playing in all 17 games last season. He posted similar numbers the year before. His production has dropped off significantly since he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021 with 68 catches for 1,026 yards and a score.

The Falcons hoped Pitts would become the focal point of their passing offense when they used a high draft pick on him, but that has not happened thus far. They still chose to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which will pay him just over $10 million in 2025.

While Pitts has had some brutal lapses at key moments in games, it is not all that surprising that teams have interest in the 24-year-old. The question is how much the Falcons still value his upside.