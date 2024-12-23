 Skip to main content
Kyle Pitts had brutal drop in Falcons’ game

December 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kyle Pitts continues to flash potential but also disappoint at the same time.

Pitts’ Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 34-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday in Week 16. The Falcons fell behind 7-0 to start the game and then answered with 34 straight points. They got two defensive touchdowns and two touchdown runs by Bijan Robinson. They should have had another opportunity to add points if it weren’t for Pitts.

The Falcons had a 3rd-and-2 from the Giants’ 7-yard line with 16 seconds left before halftime leading 17-7. Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw a short out route to Pitts. The ball went off Pitts’ hands and into the air, where Cor’Dale Flott intercepted it.

There are no two ways about it: Pitts should have made that catch. He finished with just 1 catch for 7 yards on 2 targets in the game.

Pitts was the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Falcons out of Florida in 2021. He had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie but hasn’t come closs to that yardage total since.

People were calling Pitts a bust after that drop.

Will Penix have any hesitancy in throwing the ball to Pitts in the future? We shall see.

