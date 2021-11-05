Family of Tina Tintor issues statement following her death

The family of Tina Tintor issued a statement on Thursday night, two days after the 23-year-old died in a car crash in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tintor was driving her Toyota Rav4 and was rear-ended by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was speeding and allegedly driving drunk. Tintor’s car caught fire. Tintor and her 3-year-old golden retriever Max, who was also in the car, died at the scene.

“Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.

“The Tintor family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace.

“No further statements will be made from the family at this time.”

Ruggs was cut by the Raiders on Tuesday night. He has already been charged with two felonies related to the crash and could be facing additional charges.

Ruggs was driving 156 mph prior to the crash and his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.