Fan who gave back Tom Brady milestone ball has one request for QB

Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, and he was fortunate to get the ball back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who gave it up hasn’t asked for much, but he does have one request for the star quarterback.

Mike Evans caught a touchdown pass from Brady in the first half and had no idea it was Brady’s 600th. The receiver handed the ball to a fan named Byron Kennedy, who was wearing Evans’ No. 13 jersey. A Bucs team staffer then came over to Kennedy and chatted with him, and Kennedy gave the ball back. You can see the video of the exchange here.

Kennedy was compensated for his generosity. The Bucs hooked him up with a different ball, an autographed jersey, some Pro Shop gift cards and other stuff. Kennedy told Ryan Bass of 10 Tampa Bay on Monday that Brady deserved the ball, but he’s hoping the seven-time Super Bowl champion will play a round of golf with him.

After returning the 600th TD football, Byron Kennedy got hooked up by the @Buccaneers with a $1,000 team store gift card and a replacement game ball, but he does have one more request of @TomBrady: “I’m hoping I get to play a round of golf with him.” pic.twitter.com/b4NfGnURla — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 25, 2021

Kennedy repeated the request during an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

Byron Kennedy did NOT want money from the @Buccaneers for that football. BUT, he tells me he does have one request. Can we make this happen, @TomBrady ??@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/k6sQB16yMj — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2021

Brady should find a way to make that happen. There have been estimates that the ball Kennedy gave back is worth upwards of $500,000. The least Brady can do is find the time to hit the links with the guy.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time one of Brady’s milestone balls has been accidentally given away. He’s lucky Evans handed it to the right fan.