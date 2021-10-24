Buccaneers hooking up fan who gave Tom Brady milestone ball back

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan briefly found himself in possession of an incredibly valuable piece of memorabilia on Sunday, and the team has promised to reward him for giving it back.

Mike Evans caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the first half of Tampa Bay’s game against the Chicago Bears. The star receiver obviously did not realize that the touchdown was the 600th of Brady’s career. Evans celebrated the score by jumping into the stands and handing the ball to a lucky fan in the front row.

The fan, 29-year-old doctor Byron Kennedy, gave the ball back. A Bucs team staffer came over to Kennedy and had a brief conversation with him, and Kennedy handed the ball over. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said Kennedy was promised an autographed jersey. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, he’ll get even more than that for his cooperation.

Kennedy was wearing an Evans 13 Bucs jersey in front row in end zone, yelled “BIG MIKE” when he caught TD and got the ball from him. Just his second Bucs game in person. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2021

Byron Kennedy — who gave back the Brady TD ball — said a Bucs official told him "Tom Brady really wants that 600 ball back. Could you please give it back?" Said he really wanted to keep it, but didn't even negotiate — he got another game ball and has more goodies coming. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2021

Whatever the Bucs give Kennedy likely won’t be enough. It is estimated that the ball would fetch upwards of $500,000 at an auction.

If you can believe it, the exact same thing happened with Brady’s 400th career touchdown pass. The 44-year-old has thrown so many that even his teammates can’t keep track.