Do Vikings want Sam Darnold back in 2025?

The Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold to be a bridge quarterback, and the veteran has played at a Pro Bowl level for them throughout much of the season. He may have an opportunity to do so again in 2025.

The Vikings want Darnold back next season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Making that happen could be easier said than done, of course.

Darnold signed a 1-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings during the offseason. The team then drafted former Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason, which left Darnold with no competition for the starting job.

Darnold has more than taken advantage of the opportunity. He enters Week 17 with 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Vikings are 13-2 and in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

It would make sense for the Vikings to want Darnold back next season. McCarthy will essentially still be a rookie, and the idea was for him to compete with Darnold and/or spend a year as a backup. In an ideal world, Minnesota would probably want to just push that plan back a year.

The question is how much it will cost. Darnold is still only 27, so he could command a massive deal in free agency. Minnesota has the option of using the franchise tag on him, which would cost more than $40 million.

Finding a quality quarterback is no easy task in the NFL. The Vikings have done that and are one of the best teams in football. Between Darnold’s success and McCarthy coming off a major injury, sticking with the status quo is probably the smartest play for Minnesota.