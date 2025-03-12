Fans all said the same thing about Ravens signing DeAndre Hopkins

The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash on Tuesday when they agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but there has already been plenty of skepticism over whether the veteran will make a significant impact.

Hopkins began last season with the Tennessee Titans and had just 15 catches in six games. He was then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and benefitted from being part of a much better offense, but he still posted modest numbers with 41 receptions for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games.

While he will turn 33 this offseason, Hopkins is really only two years removed from his last truly productive season. He had 75 catches for 1,057 yards and 7 touchdowns with the Titans in 2023, and that was with a horrible quarterback situation.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) leaves the field after the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Still, many fans feel Hopkins is no longer capable of being a true No. 1 receiver. He is viewed by some as the latest in a long line of former elite wideouts who played out the twilight of their careers in Baltimore.

The ravens always sign washed receivers 😭 — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) March 11, 2025

Why they keep giving Lamar WR’s from the retirement home — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 11, 2025

THE #RAVENS IS WHERE LEGENDARY WIDE RECEIVERS GO TO DIE.



Dez Bryant

DeSean Jackson

Steve Smith Sr.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jeremy Maclin

DeAndre Hopkins

Anquan Boldin



THE GRAVEYARD. pic.twitter.com/fdyD1uwXjL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 12, 2025

Where receivers go to retire — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) March 11, 2025

Only old WRs wanna play for Ravens 😔🐦‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/d86Y4CaXl0 — Saint (@BlackAssShaq) March 11, 2025

The Ravens do seem to have a passion for signing receivers who once dominated the NFL but are well past their primes. Hopkins joins a list that includes other former Pro Bowl wideouts like Dez Bryant, Steve Smith, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson. It remains to be seen if Hopkins will make more of an impact than those players did.

Hopkins would have been a much bigger prize when the Ravens previously tried to acquire him. They will not need him to do as much now, however, as they still have Zay Flowers coming off a breakout second season.

If Hopkins can serve as a deep threat while also generating some red zone looks, he will be worth the reasonable money Baltimore spent on him.