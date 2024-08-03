 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 2, 2024

Fans in disbelief over Patrick Mahomes’ spot in NFL Top 100 list

August 2, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
Patrick Mahomes in a headband

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list did not have Patrick Mahomes as the best player in the league. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wasn’t even second or third.

Mahomes was fourth on the list behind Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (1st), Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (2nd), and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (3rd). The list, which is based on a poll conducted among players around the league, ranked Mahomes first last season.

Fans on X could not believe that Mahomes actually went down on the list despite winning his third Super Bowl ring in February.

Mahomes has been atop the NFL Top 100 list twice in the past. The first time was in 2021 after he had just won his first Super Bowl and the second was last season. Only Mahomes and Tom Brady (2011, 2017, 2018, 2022) have led the list multiple times.

Hill became the first wide receiver ever to rank No. 1. Only three other non-QBs — Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, and Adrian Peterson — have been voted first since the list debuted in 2011.

Article Tags

Kansas City Chiefs fansPatrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus