Fans in disbelief over Patrick Mahomes’ spot in NFL Top 100 list

The NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list did not have Patrick Mahomes as the best player in the league. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wasn’t even second or third.

Mahomes was fourth on the list behind Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (1st), Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (2nd), and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (3rd). The list, which is based on a poll conducted among players around the league, ranked Mahomes first last season.

Fans on X could not believe that Mahomes actually went down on the list despite winning his third Super Bowl ring in February.

Mahomes won back to back Super Bowls with back to back Super Bowl MVPs and dropped three spots lmao https://t.co/75LPRq1F1N — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 3, 2024

If an athlete ever says you can’t comment on a sport because you never played, just remind them NFL players voted Patrick Mahomes as the 4th best player in the NFL https://t.co/PPzLBCC0QT — Evan (aka Ebo) (@EBoKnowss) August 3, 2024

Mahomes when he sees the top 100. pic.twitter.com/87lyZjlfZL — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) August 3, 2024

Mahomes has been atop the NFL Top 100 list twice in the past. The first time was in 2021 after he had just won his first Super Bowl and the second was last season. Only Mahomes and Tom Brady (2011, 2017, 2018, 2022) have led the list multiple times.

Hill became the first wide receiver ever to rank No. 1. Only three other non-QBs — Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, and Adrian Peterson — have been voted first since the list debuted in 2011.