Fans mock Justin Herbert after letdown game vs. Texans

Justin Herbert had a nightmare game Saturday against the Houston Texans, and several fans were more than ready to crucify him for it.

Herbert and his Los Angeles Chargers ended their season with a whimper in a 32-12 loss to the Texans in their Wild Card round contest at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Chargers quarterback had arguably the worst game of his career at the wrong time.

Herbert went 14/32 for 242 yards with a touchdown. He also threw a career-high four interceptions in the contest. Three of them came over the final 16 minutes of play, which completely changed the complexion of the game.

Fans online started clowning Herbert once the Chargers’ loss was sealed.

Some joked that Herbert has been a better “hypothetical” QB rather than one in real life.

“Dad, how good was Justin Herbert in hypothetical situations?” pic.twitter.com/sMhuM7XLcS — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) January 11, 2025

Others felt like Herbert’s ugly performance removes him from top-5 NFL QB discussions.

Justin Herbert in the top QB discussions pic.twitter.com/KuiNerDiol — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) January 12, 2025

My “Justin Herbert is a top 5 QB in the NFL” agenda pic.twitter.com/Nfg12HxA6G — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 12, 2025

Some just made fun of Herbert for his brutal playoff resume.

Justin Herbert in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/nDbVh441WC — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 12, 2025

Justin Herbert during the regular season vs Justin Herbert during the playoffs pic.twitter.com/crmVX0CgRs — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 12, 2025

Herbert’s limited postseason experience has not been pretty. Most fans likely still remember Herbert’s only other playoff appearance, when the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Wild Card round.

The Chargers looked like they were turning things around this season with Jim Harbaugh coaching the team. But after Saturday’s loss, several fans felt like the Chargers went back to their same old habits.