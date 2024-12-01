Fans react to Justin Tucker’s latest missed kick

Whoever prayed on Justin Tucker’s downfall appears to be winning.

The longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker Tucker continued his stunning run of recent misses on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though Tucker opened the scoring with a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, trouble reared its ugly head again for him later on in the period.

After Baltimore found the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown strike from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews, Tucker whiffed on the PAT. He pulled the kick too far to the left, and it clanked off the upright for a miss.

Social media quickly blew up with reactions to Tucker’s latest slip-up.

The 35-year-old Tucker had long been one of the NFL’s elite kickers with eight All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods under his belt. But this season, Tucker has looked like half the man he used to be.

Tucker entered play on Sunday with seven missed kicks already this season (six field goal attempts and a PAT). He is now at a career-low 75.0 field goal percentage on the year, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh even had to address Tucker’s struggles several weeks ago.

It is especially jarring to see Tucker missing extra points as he is the NFL’s active leader in extra point percentage (98.4), going an incredible 505/513 on PATs for his career. But two of those eight career misses have now come this season, and it is clear that Tucker is no longer as reliable as he once was.