Fans had thoughts on Caleb Williams’ pregame outfit

Caleb Williams had social media buzzing for the wrong reasons Sunday ahead of the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Several fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Williams for his pregame outfit. The Bears rookie was seen walking onto the field at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas wearing a tucked-in shirt, loose olive green pants, two leather bags, and a belt with a very eye-catching buckle.

The jokes on X were flying well before the football did for the contest’s kickoff.

Some felt as though Williams looked like that pretentious classmate everyone rolled their eyes at back in college.

Caleb Williams is dressed like he's about to make the most insufferable comment in my 8:50 foreign film class https://t.co/yRlmVXn5X9 — 𝙺𝚢𝚕𝚎 𓃵 (@KyleReims) September 16, 2024

Others felt as though Williams was dressed up like he was about to look for dinosaur fossils in a nearby desert.

he dressed like a bisexual archaeologist https://t.co/YZtGtYRYpa — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) September 15, 2024

My guy really going to dig up dinosaurs then go for 200 yards — Miles (@MilesEckert) September 16, 2024

A few also felt like Williams’ getup was a weird mix of Indiana Jones and Kim Possible.

He looks like the Disney remake version of Indian Jones — 404 (@GtKilla21) September 15, 2024

Dude is dressed like Kim Possible pic.twitter.com/qCe3Pce64P — Auburn Hippie (@AuburnHippie) September 16, 2024

Williams was also clowned last week when he had a message painted on his nails before his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans.

It didn’t help that Williams once again struggled on the field in Week 2. In his second NFL game, the Bears rookie went 23/37 for 174 yards with 2 interceptions in a 19-13 loss to the Texans.