Caleb Williams had fitting phrase painted on his nails in Week 1

Caleb Williams has officially taken his painted nails to the NFL.

Williams made his regular-season debut on Sunday when the Chicago Bears hosted the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. As he has done in the past, the No. 1 overall pick painted his nails for the big game. His nails were painted orange with “#18 DA BEARS” written on them.

Caleb Williams painted "DA BEARS #18" on his nails for his debut 😤 pic.twitter.com/Psi1wfw25P — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 8, 2024

In addition to his quarterbacking ability, Williams has become known for his unconventional style and behavior. The former USC star painted his fingernail to match his girlfriend at the NFL Draft. He also carries around pink accessories and once ran into the stands to cry in his mother’s arms after a loss.

Plenty of people have criticized Williams’ style, but whatever he has been doing has worked for him to this point in his career. You can understand why he isn’t changing anything as his NFL career begins.