Fans will love Josh Allen’s comments on his new contract

Josh Allen’s comments on his new contract with the Buffalo Bills will be very pleasing to the team’s fans.

Allen addressed his new contract on Wednesday and admitted that he tried to give the Bills some additional wiggle room during negotiations. The quarterback said he had no issue taking less money in the deal, and made clear to his agent that he wanted the Bills to have some salary cap space to continue to make moves even after Allen got paid.

“What’s $5 million more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now? It’s not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life,” Allen said. “I wasn’t looking to kill them in every chance I could. I told my agent that.”

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, it is pretty easy for Allen to make these sacrifices when his contract still broke a record and is worth $330 million. That said, it is telling that Allen probably could have gotten away with asking for more and did not feel the need to do it.

One could argue Allen’s concessions have already paid off in the form of one big signing. The quarterback wants to win a Super Bowl, and it is in his interest to make some modest sacrifices even as he gets paid.