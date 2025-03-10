Josh Allen gets record deal

Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award last season, and he is being rewarded financially accordingly.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday that Allen has signed a 6-year extension with them that runs through 2030. The deal is for $330 million and includes $250 million guaranteed. The $250 million guaranteed is the most ever for an NFL player, which tops the $230 million guaranteed Deshaun Watson signed for.

Allen, 28, was the No. 7 overall pick by the Bills in 2018. He has led the team to six straight double-digit win seasons, including five straight AFC East titles. The Bills have reached the conference championship game twice during Allen’s tenure and are hoping to break through and make it to a Super Bowl and win it all. They seem to be on the right path.

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

During his MVP season in 2024, Allen passed for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In seven NFL seasons, Allen has passed for 26,434 yards and 195 touchdowns. He has rushed for 4,142 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Allen has had some major milestones over the last four months. He got engaged to fiancee Hailee Steinfeld, won NFL MVP, and now he has signed for a record $250 million guaranteed.

Though his total guaranteed money is high, Allen is still making $55 million per year, which is reasonable compared to other quarterbacks in the league.