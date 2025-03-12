Joey Bosa signs with surprising AFC team

The Buffalo Bills have officially won the Joey Bosa sweepstakes.

The Bills are signing the star defensive end to a one-year contract worth $12.6 million. The deal includes $12 million guaranteed and incentives that could bump the total to $15.6 million.

Bosa was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The move is somewhat surprising given that many expected Bosa to team up with his younger brother Nick Bosa on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers were reportedly one of two other teams Joey was deciding between before the Bills swooped in with their offer.

Previous reports noted that Joey Bosa was unlikely to receive over $10 million in annual salary in any deal. Buffalo sweetened their offer enough to convince him to forego a brotherly reunion in the Bay Area.

The Chargers drafted Bosa 3rd overall in 2016. The Ohio State alum won Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 10.5 sacks in his first pro season. He was named a Pro Bowler in five of his nine seasons with the Chargers.

Despite paying a premium to land Bosa, the Bills still got a discount from what they were supposed to pay Von Miller had they kept him.