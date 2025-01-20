Has a favorite emerged for the New York Jets head coach job?

Has a favorite emerged for the New York Jets job? That may be the case.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is set to have an in-person interview with the Jets, which will mark his second interview with the team. He appears to want the job considering that he has made it his priority to talk with them before talking with other teams this week.

#Lions DC Aaron Glenn, one of the top coaching candidates, is set for an in-person, second interview with the #Jets, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Glenn will have options and electing to do his first visit to the team that drafted him, where he was an All-Pro, is significant. pic.twitter.com/5H9odk33Qp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2025

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz even says that Glenn will meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday if no deal is reached with the Jets. That makes it very clear that Glenn wants the Jets job.

Sources: #Lions DC Aaron Glenn is scheduled for an in-person meeting with the #Jets on Tuesday. If no deal is reached, he’ll meet with the #Saints in-person on Wednesday. Glenn also has interest from Jacksonville and Las Vegas, though no meetings are set. The Jets and Saints… pic.twitter.com/6i1ULSbiDi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 20, 2025

Glenn has also received interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, who have head coach vacancies.

Glenn, 52, has been the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021. He served as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-2020, and also played for them in 2008.

Glenn has a history with both teams. In addition to coaching and playing for the Saints, Glenn was drafted by the Jets and played for them from 1994-2001.

Detroit’s defense ranked 7th in points allowed and 20th in yards this season. Last season, they ranked 23rd and 19th, respectively. The 2020 Lions’ defense ranked last in the league in both categories prior to Glenn taking over.