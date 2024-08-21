Fire broke out at Cowboys’ training camp hotel

The Oxnard Fire Department and Police Department were on the scene Tuesday after a fire broke out at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp hotel in Oxnard, Calif.

The Cowboys were conducting a walk-through practice on Tuesday afternoon when smoke began to billow from the nearby guest rooms at around 5 p.m. local time.

There is a fire at the hotel where the Cowboys stay for training camp, and firefighters are on the scene. The Cowboys say the fire was in only one building, and that no one was hurt. The team is continuing forward with their walkthrough, as this is happening. pic.twitter.com/o1AoPpl7YX — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 21, 2024

The team released a statement shortly after the fire was put out. The “fire emergency” was said to have been contained to just one room, which was empty at the time. Nobody was hurt following the incident.

“There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team’s hotel in Oxnard, Calif,” the Cowboys’ statement read. “The emergency was contained to one room, that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation.”

Statement from the Dallas Cowboys on the fire emergency: There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif. The emergency was contained to one room, that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys… https://t.co/wperYzVBeW — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 21, 2024

The Cowboys were able to resume their walk-through practice as the fire department remained on the scene.

Cowboys still conducting their walkthrough practice as fire department finishes up. A fire that started before 5 local time was contained to just one room of the Cowboys hotel. pic.twitter.com/PGKWoHi6sY — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 21, 2024

The Cowboys have had a couple of unusual disturbances of late. One player recently had to sit out due to drinking the wrong kind of milk.

With no real danger threatening Dallas on Tuesday, the team can get back to their biggest offseason issue of trying to mend their relationship with CeeDee Lamb.