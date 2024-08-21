 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 20, 2024

Fire broke out at Cowboys’ training camp hotel

August 20, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Oxnard Fire Department and Police Department were on the scene Tuesday after a fire broke out at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp hotel in Oxnard, Calif.

The Cowboys were conducting a walk-through practice on Tuesday afternoon when smoke began to billow from the nearby guest rooms at around 5 p.m. local time.

The team released a statement shortly after the fire was put out. The “fire emergency” was said to have been contained to just one room, which was empty at the time. Nobody was hurt following the incident.

“There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team’s hotel in Oxnard, Calif,” the Cowboys’ statement read. “The emergency was contained to one room, that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation.”

The Cowboys were able to resume their walk-through practice as the fire department remained on the scene.

The Cowboys have had a couple of unusual disturbances of late. One player recently had to sit out due to drinking the wrong kind of milk.

With no real danger threatening Dallas on Tuesday, the team can get back to their biggest offseason issue of trying to mend their relationship with CeeDee Lamb.

Article Tags

Dallas Cowboys
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus