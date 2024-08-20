Cowboys DT reveals what caused his severe allergic reaction

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith matched up against some dairy last week and lost.

Smith was a late scratch for his team’s second preseason clash last Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 23-year-old didn’t travel with the Cowboys as they left their offseason headquarters in Los Oxnard, Calif.

The Michigan alum returned to practice Monday and detailed exactly what happened to reporters. Smith explained that the incident was triggered by “something in some milk.” Smith is allergic to peanuts.

Smith shared that he was already on the Cowboys’ team bus bound for Los Angeles International Airport when he “started having a reaction right away.”

“Kind of went to the medical staff right away,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Told them what was going on, told them I know the feeling. I knew what was going on.

“I know the ropes when it comes to having an allergic reaction. You can’t panic right off, especially when it’s got something to do with your airwaves. Want to make sure you’re breathing and stuff, getting the right treatment.”

The second-year pro was brought straight to the hospital Friday as the rest of the Cowboys boarded their flight. But he was back on the practice field just three days later.

Smith projects to have a bigger role next season under the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator. In 17 games played (3 starts) in 2023, Smith tallied 13 combined tackles and 1.0 sack.