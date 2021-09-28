Fletcher Cox breaks out army crawl celebration after touchdown

Fletcher Cox scored a rare touchdown on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys and then broke out a celebration that had people captivated.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle recovered a Dak Prescott fumble in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at seven. Likely surprised to have scored, Cox flexed and then decided to start doing his army crawl celebration. Take a look:

Cox has been doing that celebration since at least last year:

Fletcher Cox sack celebrations are the best. #DLU pic.twitter.com/k6AEN5uzh9 — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) December 1, 2020

We actually like his wild dance even more from earlier in his career.

Does Fletcher Cox have the best or worst sack/celebration dances? A thread: 1- pic.twitter.com/dEIodcxGdD — Arie (@OfficialReview) January 16, 2018

Cox has made six straight Pro Bowlers and is one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He can do whatever kind of celebration he wants.