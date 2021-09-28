 Skip to main content
Fletcher Cox breaks out army crawl celebration after touchdown

September 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Fletcher Cox crawl

Fletcher Cox scored a rare touchdown on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys and then broke out a celebration that had people captivated.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle recovered a Dak Prescott fumble in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at seven. Likely surprised to have scored, Cox flexed and then decided to start doing his army crawl celebration. Take a look:

Cox has been doing that celebration since at least last year:

We actually like his wild dance even more from earlier in his career.

Cox has made six straight Pro Bowlers and is one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He can do whatever kind of celebration he wants.

