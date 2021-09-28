Fletcher Cox breaks out army crawl celebration after touchdown
Fletcher Cox scored a rare touchdown on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys and then broke out a celebration that had people captivated.
The 30-year-old defensive tackle recovered a Dak Prescott fumble in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at seven. Likely surprised to have scored, Cox flexed and then decided to start doing his army crawl celebration. Take a look:
STRIPPED. SACKED. RECOVERED.
That's an @Eagles TD for Fletcher Cox! #FlyEaglesFly
: #PHIvsDAL on ESPN
: https://t.co/sXVKWk2eYl pic.twitter.com/2IqX2i69Pk
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2021
Cox has been doing that celebration since at least last year:
Fletcher Cox sack celebrations are the best. #DLU pic.twitter.com/k6AEN5uzh9
— Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) December 1, 2020
We actually like his wild dance even more from earlier in his career.
Does Fletcher Cox have the best or worst sack/celebration dances? A thread:
— Arie (@OfficialReview) January 16, 2018
Cox has made six straight Pro Bowlers and is one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He can do whatever kind of celebration he wants.