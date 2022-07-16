Former Bears veteran supports team moving out of Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest and most storied franchises. Unfortunately, they play in what is arguably among the league’s worst stadiums and veteran kicker Robbie Gould, who now calls San Francisco home, would support their move away from it.

While appearing on ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy Show this past Friday, Gould said Soldier Field ranks among the bottom-five stadiums he’s ever played in. He believes a move to the Arlington Heights area, where the team agreed to buy a plot of land, and the construction of a new stadium is what the organization and their fans deserve.

“I do think that in the best interest of the fans, the best interest in the organization, this is what makes the most sense to be able to keep pace with the other teams that are starting to do it,” Gould said.

Gould spent 11 seasons in Chicago and appeared in 87 games (including playoffs) at Solider Field. Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about the 98-year old stadium.

Chicago officials had previously proposed adding a roof to Soldier Field, but the team was uninterested. However, a new stadium with an retractable roof would create additional economic opportunities for the area and reward loyal Bears fans with a modern stadium and amenities.