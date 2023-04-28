Former Cowboys draft bust defends team pick of Mazi Smith

A former Dallas Cowboys draft bust did not take kindly to comparisons between himself and the team’s newest first-round pick, defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

Taco Charlton, the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2017, came to the defense of Smith after comparisons were quickly made between the two. The comparisons were inevitable, as both Charlton and Smith came out of Michigan, played on defense, and were first-round Cowboys draft picks.

Charlton, however, said Smith would be fine in Dallas, and that the two were coming into totally different situations.

Me and my situation in Dallas is totally different than what Mazi is walking to so stop comparing us. I’m sure he’ll be a great player for the Boyz give him time 🤞🏿 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) April 28, 2023

Charlton lasted just two seasons with Dallas, collecting 46 tackles and four sacks. Jerry Jones has even openly used him as an example of a draft bust. If the Smith pick doesn’t turn out, the Cowboys might want to avoid Michigan defenders for a while.