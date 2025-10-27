Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested on 2 charges

The off-field woes continue for former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson.

The legendary running back was arrested over the weekend on two charges, one for driving while intoxicated and another for unlawful carrying of a weapon. Peterson’s run-in with the authorities occurred on Saturday morning in Sugar Land, Texas, just a few hours away from Peterson’s hometown of Palestine.

The DWI arrest was Peterson’s second of the year. In April, he was pulled over by police on suspicion of drunk driving after the former NFL star was caught speeding at 83 mph in a 55-mph zone. Peterson had just left the Minnesota Vikings’ draft-day party in Richfield, Minn. He was later arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charge and booked into jail.

Peterson has had a rocky transition out of his NFL career, with several legal and financial issues over the past few years.

Peterson got into a fight during a poker game in May, in what he later described as “a brother situation.” Police were not called to resolve the issue, but a clip of Peterson’s scuffle later surfaced online.

Last year, Peterson was ordered to turn over millions worth of assets in order to pay off a massive debt.

Peterson’s financial woes come despite his earning over $100 million during his NFL career. He has not suited up for any team since 2021.