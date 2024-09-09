Former NFL star has harsh words about Russell Wilson

Count former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. in the camp that believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should continue to start Justin Fields over Russell Wilson.

Wilson was listed as the team’s starter all throughout training camp and the preseason. But a lingering calf issue held Wilson out of the team’s Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields got the start over Wilson and led the Steelers to an 18-10 win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Smith sees no reason for the Steelers to switch back anytime soon.

The wideout-turned-analyst appeared on “NFL Gameday Live” after Sunday’s slate of games. Smith didn’t hold back when asked whether he believes Wilson or Fields should start going forward.

“The Russell Wilson that we are holding on hope to? He went to the store, got cigarettes, and has not come back,” said Smith. “Bottom line. He has not come back. And if you are going to believe that Russell Wilson is that guy — he’s not.”

Steve Smith with what are some definite thoughts on Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/D03RsFemAq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 9, 2024

Smith added that Fields fits much better with Steelers OC Arthur Smith’s offense, which has historically relied on mobile QBs. Perhaps the Wilson of old could have fit that mold. The 2024 version, however, is a different player altogether.

Fields went 17/23 for 156 yards in his Steelers debut. He also rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries.

Pittsburgh failed to score a single touchdown in the contest. But their six field goals for 18 points were more than enough to start off 2024 with a 1-0 record.