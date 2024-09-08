Report reveals which Steelers QB is likely to start against Falcons

Russell Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury ahead of Week 1, and it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning toward playing it safe with their veteran quarterback.

Justin Fields is “more likely” to start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday than Wilson, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Wilson is considered questionable, and the Steelers have a history of being cautious with calf injuries.

The #Steelers are expected to examine QB Russell Wilson this morning to check out his calf, but as it stands now, it’s more likely Justin Fields starts vs the #Falcons than Wilson, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team is cautious with calf injuries. Wilson is questionable. pic.twitter.com/IrLE33syF6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2024

A report on Saturday said Wilson had informed the Steelers he is healthy enough to play. The team is “being more cautious,” however, and would rather wait until before kickoff to make a final decision.

Wilson seems to have aggravated a calf injury that he initially suffered during a conditioning test at the start of training camp. That was over a month ago, but it sounds like he either is not fully healed or suffered some sort of setback.

Though Wilson beat out Fields for the starting job this offseason, it might be Fields under center against Atlanta. If the former Ohio State star starts and plays well, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could have an interesting decision to make heading into Week 2.