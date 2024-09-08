 Skip to main content
Report reveals which Steelers QB is likely to start against Falcons

September 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; View of the Pittsburgh Steelers logo at mid-field before the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury ahead of Week 1, and it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning toward playing it safe with their veteran quarterback.

Justin Fields is “more likely” to start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday than Wilson, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Wilson is considered questionable, and the Steelers have a history of being cautious with calf injuries.

A report on Saturday said Wilson had informed the Steelers he is healthy enough to play. The team is “being more cautious,” however, and would rather wait until before kickoff to make a final decision.

Wilson seems to have aggravated a calf injury that he initially suffered during a conditioning test at the start of training camp. That was over a month ago, but it sounds like he either is not fully healed or suffered some sort of setback.

Though Wilson beat out Fields for the starting job this offseason, it might be Fields under center against Atlanta. If the former Ohio State star starts and plays well, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could have an interesting decision to make heading into Week 2.

Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson
