Frank Gore lands notable job with his former team

The NFL’s Van Wilder is back in the league (albeit this time in a front office capacity).

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that retired former All-Pro running back Frank Gore is joining the San Francisco 49ers front office. Gore’ official title for the Niners will be “Football Advisor.”

Now 40 years old, Gore had one of the longest playing careers of a running back in NFL history. He played 16 seasons in the league, rushed for 16,000 career yards, and made five Pro Bowls (as well as an All-Pro team in 2006). Gore last suited up in the 2020 campaign before formally retiring in 2022.

The 49ers are the most fitting team for Gore to join post-retirement since he was drafted by the team and spent the first ten seasons of his career in San Francisco. Gore also officially retired as a member of the 49ers after signing a one-day contract with them.

At the end of the day, at least this is a much better way for Gore to spend his post-playing time than his short-lived (and fairly forgettable) boxing career.