Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business.

Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach job.

The #Panthers are interviewing former #Colts HC Frank Reich for their vacant head coaching job today, source said. He spent a year as a player in Carolina and has ties to the area. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

The Panthers are looking for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, who began the season 1-4. The team went 6-6 the rest of the season under Steve Wilks, who is also receiving consideration for the job.

Reich, 61, spent a season with Carolina in 1995 as a player. He began his coaching career in 2006 and became an offensive coordinator in 2014. He spent two seasons as the OC for the Chargers and then two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ OC, which led him to land the Colts job.

Reich coached the Colts from 2018-2022. He went 40-33-1 over his four-plus seasons with the team. He only got to coach the team for one season before Andrew Luck retired. He went 7-8 with Jacoby Brissett as a starter; 9-8 with Carson Wentz; and 11-5 with Philip Rivers, who was in his last season before retiring. Reich also went 3-3-1 with Matt Ryan, who could be headed for retirement.

The results Reich has had with his quarterbacks seem to show that he gets the most out of his players. Reich would qualify as a good hire if he lands another head coach job.