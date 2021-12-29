Colts’ Frank Reich makes admission about trying to bring back ex-QB

The Indianapolis Colts are facing quarterback issues with Carson Wentz possibly sidelined due to COVID, and coach Frank Reich admitted that he’d reached out to an emergency option about the situation.

Reich confirmed Wednesday that he had spoken to Philip Rivers about a possible return to Indianapolis, but made it sound like Rivers was not interested in the opportunity.

“You guys know I’m close to him,” Reich said of Rivers, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “We talked all year long. Did talk to him fairly recently. He was on vacation with his family. I have talked to him about our situation here but nothing to report and no other further comment at this point.”

Reports from earlier in the week indicated that Rivers was on the Colts’ radar, just as another team spoke to him the week before. The fact that Rivers has not taken either opportunity certainly suggests he’s not interested in a return, at least on the terms he’d been offered.

For now, the Colts are poised to start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. There remains a chance that the regular starter will be available, which would render the whole situation moot.