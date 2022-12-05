 Skip to main content
49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo

December 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward.

Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.

“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot.

Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy, who was the Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft, took over and played well. He went 25/37 for 210 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The Niners improved to 8-4 with the win.

San Francisco is now down to their third-string quarterback. They began the season with Trey Lance as their starter and replaced him with Garoppolo after Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Lance was knocked out for the season with a broken ankle.

