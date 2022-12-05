49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward.

Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.

Kyle Shanahan announces Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending surgery on his left foot pic.twitter.com/SdQfJgCRiG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2022

“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot.

Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy, who was the Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft, took over and played well. He went 25/37 for 210 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The Niners improved to 8-4 with the win.

San Francisco is now down to their third-string quarterback. They began the season with Trey Lance as their starter and replaced him with Garoppolo after Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Lance was knocked out for the season with a broken ankle.