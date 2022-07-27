Free agent sack master meets with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking into upgrading their defense with a specific free agent in mind.

The Chiefs are meeting with free agent pass rusher Carlos Dunlap on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Dunlap had 35 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 17 games with Seattle last season. The Seahawks designated the 33-year-old as a post-June cut to save cap space.

Dunlap met with the Carolina Panthers last month, but that visit did not result in a signing.

Dunlap signed a 2-year, $13.6 million deal with the Seahawks last year, but the team wiggled its way out of the contract after the season.

The Chiefs ranked 29th in the NFL last season with just 31 sacks. Chris Jones led the team with nine sacks.