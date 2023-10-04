Report reveals wild salaries FTX paid Tom Brady, Steph Curry

Tom Brady and Steph Curry are no strangers to hefty paydays throughout their careers. But to the common man, the amount FTX paid the pair is pretty insane to think about.

Brady and Curry were both endorsers for the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried. Both of them were also named among the defendants in a class-action lawsuit over their promotion of the company.

Renowned author and journalist Michael Lewis recently revealed just how much Curry and Brady received to endorse FTX. Lewis appeared on “60 Minutes” on Sunday to promote his book centered around disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried.

The man behind “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side” said that he tailed Bankman-Friend for the last two years. During that time, he was able to catch a glimpse of internal documents showing how much Curry and Brady were paid.

“He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years,” Lewis said, via Gabe Fernandez of SFGate. “He paid Steph Curry $35 million for [the] same thing for three years.”

If you do the math, Brady was said to have a deal worth just under a million dollars per hour. Curry was making significantly less, but still signed a contract setting his worth at half a million dollars per hour.

However, given that FTX went bankrupt and over a million people had their funds wiped away, it’s unclear just how much of that money Curry and Brady actually received. There’s also the possibility that they were paid with some combination of cash and equity, the latter of which being worthless following the collapse of FTX.

Brady even invested an equally-massive chunk of his personal wealth into FTX, which just makes his involvement with Bankman-Fried even more regrettable.