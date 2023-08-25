Full details on Cowboys DE Sam Williams’ arrest revealed

Full details of Sam Williams’ recent arrest have been revealed.

Williams was arrested Sunday by Frisco police in Texas on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. According to the police report, Williams broke numerous laws.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive end was initially pulled over for driving 71 mph in a 45-mph zone. He had no front license plate and he did not have a visible registration sticker. Williams was found to have had a vape pen with synthetic narcotic and marijuana on his person, and a glock hand gun with 14 9mm rounds.

For the record, Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams had a vape pen with synthetic narcotic (controlled substance) and marijuana on his possession, a glock hand gun with 14 9mm rounds, no front license plate and on registration sticker while going 71 in a 45, per the police report https://t.co/tFclfHidgE — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 24, 2023

That is a laundry list of offenses.

This is Williams’ second arrest in less than a year. In December, Williams was arrested for misdemeanor reckless driving after slamming his Corvette into another vehicle. Williams was driving 98 mph before the crash. He suffered a concussion and missed a game due to the crash.

Williams also was suspended two months in 2020 while at Ole Miss due to a sexual battery accusation. He was reinstated after the charges were dropped.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been criticized for his response to Williams’ latest arrest.

Williams had four sacks in 15 games during his rookie season last year.