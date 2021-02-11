Funny video perfectly depicts Patrick Mahomes’ plight during Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes battled on Sunday even though his team lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ statistics were bad, especially by his standards. He was 26/49 for 270 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He rushed five times for 33 yards. But those watching the game know the stats don’t tell the whole story.

The real story is that Mahomes was scrambling for his life all game due to his Kansas City Chiefs missing many of their top offensive linemen. He tried to make plays happen, but his receivers uncharacteristically dropped passes.

Real Dockery posted this video on TikTok that captures Mahomes’ plight perfectly.

My kid just sent me this. The ACCURACY pic.twitter.com/gnwcwkWgb2 — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) February 9, 2021

Yup, they nailed it.

Despite getting beat so badly, and despite the officials, the drops, and the injuries, Mahomes still had a great response to losing the big game.

H/T SpinMax