Patrick Mahomes had great response to losing Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ response to losing the Super Bowl is just another example of what makes him a special player.

Mahomes had one of his worst statistical games as a pro, and suffered his worst loss since college, in his Chiefs’ 31-9 defeat against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Rather than complain about the referees, or his beat-up offensive line, or his teammates dropping passes, Mahomes focused on something else.

Mahomes said on Monday that he would be focusing on how to improve himself.

“[Starting] today, I’m going to do whatever I can to look at the film and find ways to get better,” Mahomes said.

You have to love that attitude. There are so many things Mahomes could have been upset about from the game. He could have sulked or been disappointed. Instead, he’s resolved to get better.

Mahomes and his teammates also have the inspiration they may need entering next season.

“We have a lot of great leaders on this team. Being a competitor, you’re going to lose games, but it’s about how you respond…Our guys understand that and they’re ready to get back after it.”

Mahomes is 25, has already been to two Super Bowls and won one of them. His future is bright, especially with this attitude. But the loss may hurt him legacy-wise, especially if you ask Tony Romo.