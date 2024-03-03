NFL insider names 4 teams as potential Justin Fields suitors

The Chicago Bears have been entertaining trade offers for Justin Fields leading up to the NFL Draft, and it sounds like at least four teams have some level of interest in the quarterback.

In an insider column for ESPN that was published on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler named four teams as potential suitors for Fields — the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

The Falcons and Steelers have swapped places in recent weeks as the gambling favorites to land Fields. Minnesota obviously would only be interested if Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency. The Raiders also have an uncertain quarterback situation after Aidan O’Connell took Jimmy Garoppolo’s job last season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Saturday that the trade market for Fields is not quite as robust as the Bears were hoping it would be. There is likely plenty of interest in the former Ohio State star, but perhaps teams are not willing to give up as high of a draft pick as Chicago is seeking.

Fowler believes the Bears could get a Day 2 pick for Fields, which would be in the second or third round.

The Falcons have been viewed by many as the favorite to acquire Fields. New head coach Raheem Morris fueled those rumors with some comments he made at the NFL Scouting Combine. Atlanta may also be eyeing a big-name quarterback in free agency, however.

The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and most people seem to agree that they are planning to take Caleb Williams. If the offers for Fields are underwhelming, there is always a chance they could reverse course and trade the No. 1 pick instead.