Garrett Wilson reacts to Aaron Rodgers inciting Davante Adams-Jets rumors

Garrett Wilson does not sound opposed to some friendly competition within the New York Jets’ wide receiver room — even if the potential competitor could be 3-time All-Pro Davante Adams.

On Thursday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he made a rather eye-opening comment about wanting to play with Adams “again.”

Rodgers’ quote spread like wildfire on social media and even caught Wilson’s attention.

Wilson on Friday hosted a youth football camp in Morristown, N.J. During the camp, the Jets wideout was asked about his team potentially acquiring Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old was all for any moves that would help bring the Jets success on the field.

“I see that. I’m excited. I’m with all of it,” Wilson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”

Rumors of the Jets’ interest in Adams are nothing new. The Jets have been linked to Adams ever since Rodgers first moved to New York. Adams and Rodgers played eight seasons together on the Green Bay Packers.

An Adams-Wilson pairing would immediately give the Jets one of the best wideout duos in the NFL. In 17 games for the Raiders last season, Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns. Wilson recorded 95 catches for 1,042 yards and 3 touchdowns in as many games for the Jets.