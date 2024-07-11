 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 11, 2024

Aaron Rodgers gets fans buzzing with comment about Davante Adams

July 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Aaron Rodgers in Jets gear

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumors about Davante Adams winding up with the New York Jets since Aaron Rodgers landed with the team last offseason, and the star quarterback is not exactly throwing cold water on the speculation.

Adams was a guest on the “Up & Adams” show with host Kay Adams earlier this week, and Kay asked Davante if Aaron Rodgers has been “in the ear” of the wide receiver about a potential reunion. Davante admitted that Rodgers has tried to recruit him but said he has told the four time NFL MVP, “I’m a Raider.”

It sounds like Adams was telling the truth. Rodgers was playing a practice round on Thursday ahead of the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev., when a member of the media asked him whether he thinks Adams will be utilized well by new Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Rodgers said he loves Adams and “can’t wait to play with him … again.”

Rodgers knew exactly what he was doing with that comment. He probably heard what Adams said earlier in the week and wanted to have some fun with it. He also undoubtedly would love to play with Adams again, as the two had an outstanding connection over their eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers.

A report last year claimed the Jets are determined to find a way to acquire Adams. If the Raiders struggle this season, New York will probably take another shot at trying to make that happen.

Article Tags

Aaron RodgersDavante Adams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus