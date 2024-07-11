Aaron Rodgers gets fans buzzing with comment about Davante Adams

There have been rumors about Davante Adams winding up with the New York Jets since Aaron Rodgers landed with the team last offseason, and the star quarterback is not exactly throwing cold water on the speculation.

Adams was a guest on the “Up & Adams” show with host Kay Adams earlier this week, and Kay asked Davante if Aaron Rodgers has been “in the ear” of the wide receiver about a potential reunion. Davante admitted that Rodgers has tried to recruit him but said he has told the four time NFL MVP, “I’m a Raider.”

#Raiders WR Davante Adams says former teammate Aaron Rodgers has been "in his ear" lately Are we headed for a reunion in NY?? #JetUp@tae15adams @heykayadams @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/pFiIQSnN8V — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 9, 2024

It sounds like Adams was telling the truth. Rodgers was playing a practice round on Thursday ahead of the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev., when a member of the media asked him whether he thinks Adams will be utilized well by new Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Rodgers said he loves Adams and “can’t wait to play with him … again.”

“I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him…again.” Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Presented by @RN_GolfClub #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Cm7crqXcjF — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 11, 2024

Rodgers knew exactly what he was doing with that comment. He probably heard what Adams said earlier in the week and wanted to have some fun with it. He also undoubtedly would love to play with Adams again, as the two had an outstanding connection over their eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers.

A report last year claimed the Jets are determined to find a way to acquire Adams. If the Raiders struggle this season, New York will probably take another shot at trying to make that happen.