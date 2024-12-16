Geno Smith heads to locker room with leg injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith headed to the locker room midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks trailed 20-3 and had 1st-and-10 at the Packers’ 24-yard line. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper broke free during the play and darted straight for Smith.

The Seahawks QB avoided the sack by getting rid of the football. But Smith was unable to dodge Cooper’s low tackle that appeared to affect Geno’s right leg.

Geno Smith went down with what looks to be a lower leg injury after this play. He was able to walk off of the field with help from trainers. pic.twitter.com/0Hgv7YK4WK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 16, 2024

Backup QB Sam Howell came in to replace Smith, who hobbled to the locker room under his own power with Seahawks medical personnel by his side.

Geno Smith just slowly walked into Seahawks locker room. pic.twitter.com/7xehZJkV0u — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 16, 2024

Smith was later deemed questionable to return. He left the game with a 15/19 passing clip for 149 yards and an interception.

Smith had dealt with multiple injuries during the Seahawks’ training camp. But the veteran QB has yet to miss a game this season.