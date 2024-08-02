Report reveals extent of Geno Smith’s injuries

Geno Smith has missed time in training camp this week due to multiple injuries, but it does not sound like the Seattle Seahawks have any long-term concerns about their quarterback’s health.

After Smith missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that Smith was “working through a couple things” and would undergo “imaging.” Reports indicated that Smith is dealing with both a hip and a knee injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the scans on Smith’s hip and knee did not reveal anything of concern. The Seahawks do not expect the veteran to miss a significant period of time.

Smith will turn 34 in October, which is one reason the injury reports raised some concern. He has been very reliable for Seattle since winning the starting QB job in 2022, however.

Smith had career highs across the board in 2022 with 4,282 yards and 30 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions. He parlayed that success into a 3-year, $75 million contract extension that included millions in incentives. Smith and the Seahawks agreed to a restructure this offseason in the wake of some trade rumblings.

Though he played well overall, Smith was not quite as productive last season. He finished with 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and 9 picks. He still seems to have the starting job locked down, even if Macdonald was less than convincing when asked about Smith’s status early in the offseason.