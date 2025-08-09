Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby could be fined for gestures toward Seahawks fans

Geno Smith has played just one exhibition game as a member Las Vegas Raiders, and the veteran quarterback may already have a fine coming his way.

Smith appeared to make a vulgar gesture toward a fan prior to Thursday night’s preseason game between the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. As Raiders players were taking the field, Smith appeared to spot a fan who was holding a sign that read “Bigger Bust — Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?”

Smith then gestured toward the fan and flipped the double-bird. Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby followed closely behind and also held up a middle finger. The video, which you can see here, circulated widely on social media.

There were also some photos that showed Smith’s gesture much more clearly.

It seems likely that both Smith and Crosby will be fined by the NFL. Last season, Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected from a game over an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on a Green Bay Packers player. As he was headed to the locker room at Lambeau Field, he flipped the double-bird to some fans. Branch was fined $10,128 for the hit and another $10,128 for the inappropriate gesture.

Smith was traded to the Raiders from Seattle in early March. He then signed a two-year contract extension worth $85.5 million. There was talk that he did not make much of an effort to negotiate a new deal with the Seahawks and wanted out.

The 34-year-old Smith threw for 4,320 yards for Seattle last season with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Raiders are hoping he will provide some stability at the quarterback position that the team has not had since Derek Carr’s departure after the 2022 season.