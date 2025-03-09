Interesting detail emerges about Geno Smith trade

New reporting suggests Geno Smith wanted out of Seattle, and pulled a move to force the Seahawks to trade him.

The Seahawks opened contract negotiations with Smith and offered the quarterback a two-year deal worth between $40-$45 million, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. That average value would be roughly in line with what the Los Angeles Rams recently gave Matthew Stafford to remain with the team, and certainly appeared to be fair value.

The Seahawks, however, never even received a counteroffer from Smith. That sent a clear message to the Seahawks that Smith was increasingly unlikely to re-sign before the start of free agency, and the team quickly moved to open trade talks with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks at the scoreboard during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

While it is not necessarily clear why, the reporting strongly suggests that the Seahawks genuinely wanted Smith back and that interest was not mutual. Instead, Smith gets to reunite with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, which may have been an outcome he had been hoping for all along.

Smith certainly seemed happy with the outcome in his first public post following the trade on Friday.

This could wind up being an outcome that suits both parties. Smith gets to play for Carroll in Las Vegas. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are likely to turn their attention to a different quarterback, perhaps on a similar deal to the one they originally offered Smith.

Smith was solid but unspectacular for the Seahawks in 2024. He threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns, but his total of 15 interceptions was certainly higher than he and the team would have liked.