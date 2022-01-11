Geno Smith reportedly had vulgar insult for officer during DUI arrest

Geno Smith was arrested for driving while under the influence hours after the Seattle Seahawks’ season ended, and the veteran quarterback reportedly was not very cooperative with police.

Smith was arrested in Washington just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning. The incident occurred not long after Seattle’s 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Smith was pulled over after he was observed driving 96 mph in his Rolls Royce in a 60-mph zone. Police said he smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking wine.

Smith allegedly became upset when he was asked to submit to field sobriety tests. He eventually wanted to stop with the tests, at which point he was arrested. One officer said he made a joke to Smith about how the officer’s wife thinks he works too much, and Smith responded with a vulgar insult.

“I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much,” the officer wrote in the report. “Somehow he said that’s because ‘you have a little d—.’ I said, wow, maybe that is the problem, then he said ‘you have a little d—, you have little d— syndrome.'”

Smith refused a breathalyzer, so he was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn. An officer said Smith then refused to have his blood drawn at the facility and threatened to “f— every one of y’all up.” Another officer wrote that Smith said “you don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen.”

Smith had to be physically restrained for the blood draw. He allegedly told police throughout the ordeal that they were going to regret what they were doing.

The details surrounding the arrest sound bad for Smith, but he took to Twitter on Monday night to ask people to withhold judgment.

Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened.

I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.

I’ll have more to say down the road

& ask that you bare with me. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) January 11, 2022

Smith just finished his second season with the Seahawks. He is set to be a free agent. The 31-year-old quarterback went 65/95 for 702 yards with five touchdown passes this year.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports