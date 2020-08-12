Report: George Kittle and 49ers ‘making progress’ on contract extension

It appears that George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers may be moving out of their contractual stalemate.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, Kittle and the 49ers are “making progress” in contract talks on a deal that would make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

In reference to the @grantcohn report: I'm told the 49ers and George Kittle are 'making progress' on a lucrative contract extension… which means the emoji may be obsolete. He's on track to be the highest-paid TE in league history, by far. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 12, 2020

The report comes in light of an SI Now report that Kittle had already agreed to a record-breaking extension. Kittle himself publicly dismissed the report as false.

Y’all believe everything you read on the internet huh https://t.co/2TcAdjKjN5 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) August 12, 2020

Last we heard, Kittle and the Niners weren’t on the same page. While the organization is willing to pay up to keep the star tight end happy, the indication was that Kittle essentially wanted to be paid like a star receiver. It appears that gap may be bridged soon.

Kittle caught five touchdowns and racked up 1,053 yards receiving in 2019, the second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season for the 26-year-old.