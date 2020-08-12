 Skip to main content
Report: George Kittle and 49ers ‘making progress’ on contract extension

August 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

It appears that George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers may be moving out of their contractual stalemate.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, Kittle and the 49ers are “making progress” in contract talks on a deal that would make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

The report comes in light of an SI Now report that Kittle had already agreed to a record-breaking extension. Kittle himself publicly dismissed the report as false.

Last we heard, Kittle and the Niners weren’t on the same page. While the organization is willing to pay up to keep the star tight end happy, the indication was that Kittle essentially wanted to be paid like a star receiver. It appears that gap may be bridged soon.

Kittle caught five touchdowns and racked up 1,053 yards receiving in 2019, the second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season for the 26-year-old.

