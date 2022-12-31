 Skip to main content
George Kittle shares how he will be spending New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2022
by Dan Benton
George Kittle looking on

Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle at Super Bowl LIV press conference at Hyatt Regency Miami/James L. Knight Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will fly into Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of a Week 17 game against the Raiders. That sets the stage for a big New Year’s Eve bash for George Kittle and his teammates, right?

Not so fast.

Kittle and the 49ers are battling for playoff seeding and the veteran tight end isn’t interested in distractions. Accordingly, his New Year’s Eve celebration will be rather subdued. You might even call it boring.

“Goodness gracious no,” Kittle told reporters when asked if he’d be celebrating the new year. “We’re flying in late Saturday night, so we’re right into meetings. Right into bed. We’re staying 30 miles off the Strip. My blinds will be closed and my wife and my family will be enjoying New Year’s Eve. My phone will be on mute.”

Kittle wants no part of any potential diversions. Those are the sacrifices required to play at an elite level in professional sports and his honesty and dedication should be admired.

Expect Kittle to come out well-rested and refreshed on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders.

George Kittle
