George Kittle’s wife Claire shares heartbreaking news

George Kittle is coming off another excellent season with the San Francisco 49ers, but unfortunately the star tight end recently dealt with a heartbreaking situation in his personal life.

Kittle’s wife Claire revealed in a post on social media Tuesday that she suffered a miscarriage in January. She said she and George found out about the pregnancy on Christmas Day and celebrated with their family. Less than a month later, Claire learned at a routine checkup that her pregnancy was ectopic and not viable.

“I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant. After hours of evaluating options and speaking with doctors in the ER the decision was made to go into surgery that night,” Claire wrote in an Instagram post. “This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early. Im so thankful for the nurses and doctors who found this soon enough and to the Niners for allowing George to sprint out of the building at any given moment. George was my strength when I had none. We leaned on each other like we never have before.”

Claire underwent surgery on Jan. 10, which was in the days between when the NFL regular season ended and the Niners played the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Kittle made no mention of the situation during San Francisco’s run to the NFC Championship Game, but he must have been playing with a heavy heart.

George met Claire during his freshman year at Iowa. The two got married in 2019.